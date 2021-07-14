John M. Fahey, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NYSE:JOUT) Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NYSE:JOUT) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

