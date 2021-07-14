John Melo Sells 95,115 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NYSE:AMRS) Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NYSE:AMRS) CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95.

Shares of AMRS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,313. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

