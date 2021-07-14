John Newland Sells 4,500 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $180,450.00.

PETQ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 236,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,333. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

