John P. Sexton Sells 1,033 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83.
CBOE stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.23.
Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
