John P. Sexton Sells 1,033 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83.

CBOE stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

