Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,423 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson worth $427,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after acquiring an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.35. 97,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.22. The firm has a market cap of $448.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

