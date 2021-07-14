Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JLL opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

