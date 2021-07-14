Joseph K. Jaeger Sells 13,477 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $189,082.31.

Shares of FA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,368. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $21.37.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

