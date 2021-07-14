Joseph M. Beechem Sells 131,827 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:NSTG) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $86.42.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

