JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€6.50” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.50 ($7.65) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €4.82 ($5.67).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.