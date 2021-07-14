JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,921,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $348,000.

Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

