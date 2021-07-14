JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Omega Flex worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Omega Flex by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 24.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after purchasing an additional 107,509 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

OFLX stock opened at $153.78 on Wednesday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.58 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.