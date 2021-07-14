JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.70 Million Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNCE stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

