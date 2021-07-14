JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of The RMR Group worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Equities analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

RMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.