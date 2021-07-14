JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 6,469 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $208,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

SHC stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

