JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $400,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMKRU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

