Juggernaut (JGN) Market Cap Tops $29.59 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $29.59 million and $1.48 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00855025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

