Julia J. Brown Sells 22,007 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NYSE:OLED) Stock

Universal Display Co. (NYSE:OLED) insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00.

Shares of NYSE OLED opened at $215.02 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $147.82 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

