Justyn Russell Howard Sells 120,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $8,946,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00.

SPT stock opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

