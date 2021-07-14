Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.31. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.