Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 187,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,966. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $51,279.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,174,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kaleyra by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

