Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 76.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,623 shares during the quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 3,972,115 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $10,589,000. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 955,693 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 105,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

