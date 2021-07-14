Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,304 shares during the quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Limbach worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $9,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Limbach by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 285,154 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at $2,001,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 102,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $955,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,489. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 5,850 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $54,346.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,062.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $82,029. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

