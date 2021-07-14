Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Invests $860,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,649. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $304.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

