Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Purchases New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 173,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after buying an additional 84,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 59.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after buying an additional 189,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.59.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last three months. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.