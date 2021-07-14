Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €880.00 by Berenberg Bank

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €880.00 ($1,035.29) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KER. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €796.73 ($937.33).

KER stock opened at €743.60 ($874.82) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of €731.36.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

