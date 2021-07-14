KeyCorp Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $180.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.
Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $94.10 and a 1-year high of $174.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.17.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
