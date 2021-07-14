KeyCorp Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $180.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $94.10 and a 1-year high of $174.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

