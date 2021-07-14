Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

KRC stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 118,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.