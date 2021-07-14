Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Major Shareholder Sells $12,200,000.00 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 221,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

