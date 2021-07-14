Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 24,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 103,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

