Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 370.20 ($4.84). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 368.70 ($4.82), with a volume of 3,212,989 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGF. upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 360.40.

In related news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 97,690 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

