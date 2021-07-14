Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.95.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at C$51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$13.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$76.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.50.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.