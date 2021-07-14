KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $19.32 on Top Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $19.32 or 0.00058877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $150.39 million and $17.07 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00115227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00151224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,746.50 or 0.99798901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.38 or 0.00952006 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.