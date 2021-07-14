KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $19.32 on Top Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $150.39 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.32 or 0.00058877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00115227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00151224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,746.50 or 0.99798901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.38 or 0.00952006 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

