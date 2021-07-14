Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

KNX traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. 1,304,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

