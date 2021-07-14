Knight Therapeutics’ (GUD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GUD. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.88.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.30. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$672.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.169675 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$94,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 555,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,910,757.12.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

