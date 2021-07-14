Knoll Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 0.7% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

