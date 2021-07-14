Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Acquires New Shares in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Galileo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Galileo Acquisition by 203.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Galileo Acquisition by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 526,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 427,644 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galileo Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

