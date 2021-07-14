Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes $8.30 Million Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 638,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000.

FRA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,515. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

