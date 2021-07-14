Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.24

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 18381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

About Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

