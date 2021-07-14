Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €119.00 ($140.00) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €81.78 ($96.21).

Shares of KRN opened at €79.50 ($93.53) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €76.77. Krones has a 52-week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52-week high of €80.25 ($94.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.35.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

