K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KPLUY. Commerzbank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KPLUY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

