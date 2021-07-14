K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KPLUY. Commerzbank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. 282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $7.79.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

