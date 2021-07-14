Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $110.63

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.63 and traded as low as $103.02. Kubota shares last traded at $103.69, with a volume of 10,553 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KUBTY. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kubota has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get Kubota alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.33. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.