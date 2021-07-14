Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $110.63

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.63 and traded as low as $103.02. Kubota shares last traded at $103.69, with a volume of 10,553 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KUBTY. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kubota has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.33. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

