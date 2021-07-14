Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.
Shares of KHNGY opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
