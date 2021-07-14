Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

