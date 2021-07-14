Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.41%.

Shares of KRUS opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $324.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

