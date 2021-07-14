Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $324.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

