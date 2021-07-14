Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $324.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

