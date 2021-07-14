Kuverit (KUV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $80.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $587,505.35 and approximately $80.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuverit has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.59 or 0.00854216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,406,911,226 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

