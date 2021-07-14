Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KYMR) to report sales of $19.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.64 million to $20.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $98.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.33 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 23,009 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,182,202.42.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

