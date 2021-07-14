L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

Shares of LB opened at $74.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.63. L Brands has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

